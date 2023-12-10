Sunday's game at Cassell Coliseum has the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) squaring off against the Radford Highlanders (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-50 win, as our model heavily favors Virginia Tech.

The Highlanders head into this contest following a 64-53 loss to Niagara on Saturday.

Radford vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Radford vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 80, Radford 50

Radford Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Highlanders registered their signature win of the season, a 67-49 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Hokies are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 93rd-most wins.

Radford has six losses against Quadrant 4 teams, the most in the nation.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37)

16.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 13.5 3PT% (5-for-37) Taniya Hanner: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%

10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG% Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%

4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG% Olivia Wagner: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Ellie Taylor: 4.6 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders are being outscored by 8.8 points per game, with a -79 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (315th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 per contest (191st in college basketball).

