Radford vs. Virginia Tech December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) will meet the Radford Highlanders (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Radford vs. Virginia Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Radford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Radford Players to Watch
- Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Georgia Amoore: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 8.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Amoore: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 8.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- King: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.