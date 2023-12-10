How to Watch the Richmond vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Richmond Spiders (7-2) hope to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 64.1 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 55.1 the Spiders give up.
- When it scores more than 55.1 points, Appalachian State is 5-0.
- Richmond's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.1 points.
- The Spiders average 74.9 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 64.7 the Mountaineers give up.
- Richmond is 7-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Appalachian State has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.9 points.
- The Spiders shoot 47% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
Richmond Leaders
- Maggie Doogan: 17 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)
- Grace Townsend: 9.4 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Addie Budnik: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)
- Rachel Ullstrom: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
- Katie Hill: 5.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 83-56
|Knapp Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 67-57
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 69-40
|Robins Center
|12/10/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Robins Center
|12/16/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Robins Center
|12/20/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
