Will Terrace Marshall Jr. pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will Terrace Marshall Jr. score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

Marshall has put up 18 catches for 134 yards this season. He has been targeted on 32 occasions, and averages 19.1 yards receiving.

Marshall, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 6 2 23 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 8 5 35 0 Week 4 Vikings 10 9 56 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 1 11 0

