The Alcorn State Braves (1-7) will try to halt a six-game losing skid when visiting the VCU Rams (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Alcorn State matchup in this article.

VCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-16.5) 141.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-16.5) 139.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends

VCU has covered four times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Rams games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.

Alcorn State has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of seven times this season.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 VCU is 36th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (75th).

Based on its moneyline odds, VCU has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

