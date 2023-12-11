Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Botetourt County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Botetourt County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waynesboro High School at James River High School