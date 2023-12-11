Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hanover County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Hanover County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hanover County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlee High School at Dinwiddie High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Dinwiddie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermitage High School at Patrick Henry High School - Ashland
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Ashland, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
