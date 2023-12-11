Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Hanover County, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hanover County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atlee High School at Dinwiddie High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 11

5:45 PM ET on December 11 Location: Dinwiddie, VA

Dinwiddie, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hermitage High School at Patrick Henry High School - Ashland