Southeast Division rivals meet when the Charlotte Hornets (5-10) welcome in the Miami Heat (10-7) at Spectrum Center, beginning on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball posts 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 3.5 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Mark Williams posts 13.5 points, 1.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Gordon Hayward averages 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field.

P.J. Washington averages 14.7 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 boards.

Brandon Miller puts up 14.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo is putting up 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's also draining 53.5% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler is putting up 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while putting up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this season.

Duncan Robinson is putting up 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Hornets Heat 114.1 Points Avg. 109.8 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 107.8 47.4% Field Goal % 46.1% 34.6% Three Point % 37.8%

