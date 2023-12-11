The Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Spectrum Center on December 11, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Charlotte has a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Hornets' 113.4 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 111.5 the Heat allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets put up 112.5 points per game, 1.9 less than away (114.4). On defense they give up 120 points per game at home, 2.9 less than away (122.9).

This year the Hornets are picking up more assists at home (26.1 per game) than on the road (25.4).

Hornets Injuries