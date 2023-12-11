Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in James City Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in James City, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walsingham Academy at Tabb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Yorktown, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lafayette High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- Conference: Bay Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
