Longwood vs. Stony Brook Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 11
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Monday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (7-1) squaring off against the Longwood Lancers (2-5) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-56 win, as our model heavily favors Stony Brook.
The Lancers lost their most recent outing 83-46 against Davidson on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Longwood vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Longwood vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stony Brook 84, Longwood 56
Other Big South Predictions
Longwood Schedule Analysis
- The Lancers notched their signature win of the season on November 29, when they took down the Ohio Bobcats, who rank No. 283 in our computer rankings, 75-72.
- Longwood has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
- The Seawolves have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Longwood Leaders
- Malea Brown: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Janay Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Adriana Shipp: 8.6 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Kiki McIntyre: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Longwood Performance Insights
- The Lancers have been outscored by 16.7 points per game (posting 63.6 points per game, 225th in college basketball, while giving up 80.3 per contest, 346th in college basketball) and have a -117 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.