Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Norfolk County, Virginia today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Booker T. Washington High School at Great Bridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: Chesapeake, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.