Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Russell County, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Russell County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council High School at John I. Burton High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Norton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Castlewood High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Castlewood, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
