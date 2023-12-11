Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Salem Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Salem, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Salem, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Salem High School at Glenvar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Salem, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.