Monday's contest at Henrico Sports & Events Center has the VCU Rams (8-1) taking on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on December 11. Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for VCU, who are favored by our model.

The Rams are coming off of a 55-32 victory over Le Moyne in their last game on Tuesday.

VCU vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia

VCU vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 67, Delaware 61

Other A-10 Predictions

VCU Schedule Analysis

The Rams captured their signature win of the season on November 14, when they beat the East Carolina Pirates, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 55-50.

The Rams have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (four).

VCU 2023-24 Best Wins

55-50 at home over East Carolina (No. 108) on November 14

57-49 at home over Charlotte (No. 115) on December 2

56-51 over St. John's (NY) (No. 134) on November 23

76-62 over Sacred Heart (No. 204) on November 24

70-54 on the road over William & Mary (No. 222) on November 10

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Mykel Parham: 5.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 5.7 PTS, 51.5 FG%

VCU Performance Insights

The Rams average 63.9 points per game (220th in college basketball) while allowing 50.0 per outing (seventh in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game.

