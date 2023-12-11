The VCU Rams (8-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-4) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

VCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU vs. Delaware Scoring Comparison

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 71.0 points per game are 21.0 more points than the 50.0 the Rams give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.0 points, Delaware is 4-4.

VCU is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.

The Rams score only 3.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than the Fightin' Blue Hens allow (67.8).

VCU is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Delaware has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.

The Rams shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1% higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens concede defensively.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.8 higher than the Rams have given up.

VCU Leaders

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG% Mary-Anna Asare: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Mykel Parham: 5.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.5 FG% Jennifer Ezeh: 5.7 PTS, 51.5 FG%

