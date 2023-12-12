Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Albemarle Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Albemarle, Virginia, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Albemarle, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fluvanna County High School at Western Albemarle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Crozet, VA
- Conference: Jefferson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.