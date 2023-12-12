In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Brady Skjei to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Senators this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 19:26 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:53 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 24:20 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:11 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:51 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

