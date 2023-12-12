Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Buchanan, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buchanan, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grundy High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hurley High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Richlands, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
