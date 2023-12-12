Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Covington, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Covington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Lord Botetourt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Daleville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
