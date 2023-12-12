Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Culpeper Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Culpeper, Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Culpeper, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Culpeper County High School at King George High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: King George, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern View High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
