Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Fauquier, Virginia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Fauquier, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Sherando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Stephens City, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manassas Park High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
