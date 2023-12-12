Sebastian Aho and Tim Stutzle are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists this season.

Seth Jarvis has nine goals and 10 assists, equaling 19 points (0.7 per game).

Martin Necas has 19 points for Carolina, via seven goals and 12 assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.

Senators Players to Watch

Stuetzle is among the top options on offense for Ottawa, with 26 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and 20 assists in 22 games.

Claude Giroux's 21 points this season, including nine goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Ottawa.

This season, Ottawa's Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) this season.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a 5-5-0 record this season, with an .885 save percentage (57th in the league). In 10 games, he has 215 saves, and has allowed 28 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Hurricanes vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.5 5th 22nd 3.33 Goals Allowed 3.18 18th 1st 34.2 Shots 33 5th 1st 25.1 Shots Allowed 30.2 16th 16th 20.65% Power Play % 18.28% 21st 19th 79.07% Penalty Kill % 74.32% 28th

