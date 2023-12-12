The Carolina Hurricanes, with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, will be in action Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. Fancy a bet on Kotkaniemi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight games this season through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kotkaniemi's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 4 15 Points 3 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

