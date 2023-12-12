Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 12?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jordan Staal a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Staal has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal against the Senators this season in one game (three shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:00
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|14:15
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
