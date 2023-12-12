Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (14-9), which currently has five players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (14-8) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Lakers won on Saturday 123-109 over the Pacers.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Mavericks earned a 120-113 victory against the Grizzlies. Luka Doncic recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Mavericks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Questionable Back 0.5 5.0 1.5 LeBron James SF Questionable Calf 24.7 7.6 6.6 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Back 3.3 0.5 0.8 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 23.0 12.6 3.1 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Josh Green SG Questionable Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Grant Williams PF Questionable Knee 9.8 3.7 1.7 Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 235.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.