Martin Necas will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Looking to bet on Necas' props versus the Senators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Martin Necas vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

Necas has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Necas has a point in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Necas has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 55.6% that Necas goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 27 Games 4 19 Points 5 7 Goals 2 12 Assists 3

