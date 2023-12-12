Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Newport News, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newport News, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Peninsula Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Newport News, VA

Newport News, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Menchville High School at Gloucester High School