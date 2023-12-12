Tuesday's contest at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (7-4) matching up with the VMI Keydets (2-8) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Radford.

The matchup has no set line.

Radford vs. VMI Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

Radford vs. VMI Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 78, VMI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. VMI

Computer Predicted Spread: Radford (-11.4)

Radford (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Radford is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to VMI's 3-5-0 ATS record. A total of seven out of the Highlanders' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Keydets' games have gone over.

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game (scoring 76 points per game to rank 158th in college basketball while allowing 68.4 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.

Radford wins the rebound battle by 5.8 boards on average. It records 39 rebounds per game, which ranks 79th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2 per outing.

Radford knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 39.6% from deep (15th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.8%.

The Highlanders rank 117th in college basketball with 97.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 138th in college basketball defensively with 87.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Radford has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.6 per game (236th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.7 (338th in college basketball).

