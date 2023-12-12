The VMI Keydets (2-8) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Radford Highlanders (7-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

  • This season, the Highlanders have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Keydets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Radford has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 82nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Keydets rank 54th.
  • The 76 points per game the Highlanders put up are just 3.1 more points than the Keydets give up (72.9).
  • When Radford puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 6-1.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Radford has played better at home this year, putting up 87 points per game, compared to 65.3 per game when playing on the road.
  • At home, the Highlanders are surrendering 14.5 fewer points per game (61.5) than when playing on the road (76).
  • Radford is making 8.5 threes per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.7 more threes and 10.7% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Old Dominion L 69-68 Chartway Arena
12/3/2023 Elon W 82-72 Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central W 82-74 Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 VMI - Dedmon Center
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

