The Radford Highlanders (7-4) are heavy favorites (-14.5) as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the VMI Keydets (2-8) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Dedmon Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Radford vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Radford, Virginia

Venue: Dedmon Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -14.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Radford and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 total points.

Radford's contests this year have an average point total of 144.4, 0.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Highlanders are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Radford has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Highlanders have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -1600 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Radford has a 94.1% chance to win.

Radford vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 6 66.7% 76.0 147.7 68.4 141.3 141.8 VMI 5 62.5% 71.7 147.7 72.9 141.3 147

Additional Radford Insights & Trends

The Highlanders put up only 3.1 more points per game (76.0) than the Keydets give up (72.9).

Radford is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Radford vs. VMI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 6-3-0 0-0 7-2-0 VMI 3-5-0 1-1 3-5-0

Radford vs. VMI Home/Away Splits

Radford VMI 4-0 Home Record 2-2 0-4 Away Record 0-4 1-1-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 3-1-0 Away ATS Record 2-2-0 87.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.0 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-3-0

