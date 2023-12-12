Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Richmond, Virginia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Richmond, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grove Christian School at Carmel School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Ruther Glen, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guardian Christian Academy at The New Community School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Richmond, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
