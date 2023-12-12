Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Roanoke, Virginia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patrick Henry High School - Roanoke at Blacksburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Blacksburg, VA

Blacksburg, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Pulaski County High School at Cave Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA Conference: River Ridge

River Ridge How to Stream: Watch Here

Christiansburg High School at Hidden Valley High School