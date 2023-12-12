Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Rockingham, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Rockingham, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spotswood High School at William Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Stanardsville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harrisonburg High School at East Rockingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Elkton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockbridge County High School at Broadway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Broadway, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turner Ashby High School at Fort Defiance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Defiance, VA
- Conference: Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
