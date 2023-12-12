When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in seven of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Aho has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

Aho averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.8%.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:41 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

