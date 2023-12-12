Will Seth Jarvis Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 12?
When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Seth Jarvis find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jarvis stats and insights
- Jarvis has scored in six of 27 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (four shots).
- He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 15.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jarvis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:33
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.