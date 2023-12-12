The Radford Highlanders (5-3) play the VMI Keydets (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

VMI vs. Radford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other VMI Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 16.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Justin Archer: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Bryan Antoine: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Truth Harris: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

Giles: 16.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Smith: 13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Archer: 8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Antoine: 9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Harris: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VMI vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 176th 75.5 Points Scored 75.7 172nd 111th 67.1 Points Allowed 72.9 221st 103rd 35.5 Rebounds 38.4 34th 233rd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 99th 146th 7.8 3pt Made 7.3 195th 275th 11.5 Assists 12.9 201st 246th 12.9 Turnovers 14.1 315th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.