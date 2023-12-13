Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Alexandria, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Alexandria, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Potomac High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon High School at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annandale High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
