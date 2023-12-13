Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesapeake Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Chesapeake, Virginia, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesapeake, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Great Bridge High School at Currituck County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Barco, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Grassfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.