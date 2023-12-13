Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Fairfax, Virginia today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Lakes High School at Alexandria City High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 13

7:15 PM ET on December 13 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Annandale High School at Hayfield Secondary School