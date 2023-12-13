The Miami Heat (13-10) host the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Hornets are 7.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -7.5 224.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 17 of 21 outings.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 234.5, 10 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (33.3%) in those games.

Charlotte has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 11 47.8% 112.6 226 111.7 232.7 220.8 Hornets 17 81% 113.4 226 121 232.7 229

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over seven times.

This season, Charlotte is 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

The Hornets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 111.7 the Heat allow.

Charlotte has put together an 8-6 ATS record and a 7-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.7 points.

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hornets and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 9-12 3-3 14-7 Heat 10-13 0-3 11-12

Hornets vs. Heat Point Insights

Hornets Heat 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 7-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 121 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 2-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-8 1-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-6

