Gordon Hayward, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Heat - December 13
When the Miami Heat (13-10) and Charlotte Hornets (7-14) match up at Kaseya Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, Jimmy Butler and Mark Williams will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hornets' Last Game
On Monday, the Heat beat the Hornets 116-114, led by Duncan Robinson with 24 points. Terry Rozier was the high scorer for the losing team with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|34
|2
|13
|0
|0
|8
|Miles Bridges
|18
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Gordon Hayward
|17
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward gives the Hornets 15.3 points, 5.0 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Williams contributes with 12.7 points per game, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.
- P.J. Washington provides the Hornets 14.0 points, 5.4 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- The Hornets receive 23.6 points, 3.5 boards and 7.7 assists per game from Rozier.
- Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Miles Bridges
|20.3
|7.1
|2.4
|1.3
|0.3
|2.1
|Terry Rozier
|17.3
|2.2
|6.7
|0.7
|0.3
|2.3
|Gordon Hayward
|14.9
|4.9
|4.6
|1.0
|0.3
|1.0
|Brandon Miller
|15.3
|3.8
|2.4
|0.6
|0.6
|2.7
|P.J. Washington
|10.5
|4.9
|2.7
|1.0
|1.3
|2.2
