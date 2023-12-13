Wednesday's game that pits the Liberty Flames (7-3) versus the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at Liberty Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-64 in favor of Liberty, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 81, Tennessee State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Liberty (-16.8)

Liberty (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Liberty has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Tennessee State, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Flames are 4-4-0 and the Tigers are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames' +146 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per outing (25th in college basketball).

Liberty pulls down 36.2 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) while conceding 31.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Liberty makes 10.4 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball), 5.3 more than its opponents (5.1). It is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (57th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.3%.

The Flames rank 19th in college basketball with 106.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 110th in college basketball defensively with 86.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Liberty has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.9 per game (15th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.9 (277th in college basketball).

