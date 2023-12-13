The Liberty Flames (7-3) face the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Liberty vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Liberty Stats Insights

This season, the Flames have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Liberty has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Flames are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 219th.

The 77.8 points per game the Flames put up are 6.7 more points than the Tigers give up (71.1).

Liberty is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Liberty Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty posted 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.

The Flames surrendered 55.7 points per game last year at home, which was 14.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Liberty fared better when playing at home last season, making 11.7 treys per game with a 39.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty Upcoming Schedule