The Radford Highlanders (2-8) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Liberty Lady Flames (3-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Liberty Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Liberty Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Liberty vs. Radford Scoring Comparison

  • The Highlanders' 54.2 points per game are 16.8 fewer points than the 71 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Liberty's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 54.2 points.
  • The Flames put up 62.9 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 66.6 the Highlanders give up.
  • Liberty is 3-2 when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • When Radford gives up fewer than 62.9 points, it is 2-1.
  • This year the Flames are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Highlanders give up.
  • The Highlanders make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 2.4% lower than the Flames' defensive field-goal percentage.

Liberty Leaders

  • Bella Smuda: 13.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%
  • Emma Hess: 12.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
  • Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.8 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

Liberty Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 JMU W 67-53 Liberty Arena
12/4/2023 Towson L 73-70 Liberty Arena
12/10/2023 @ NC State L 80-67 Reynolds Coliseum
12/13/2023 Radford - Liberty Arena
12/16/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center
12/20/2023 Grand Canyon - Liberty Arena

