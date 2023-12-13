Longwood vs. Milwaukee December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) will meet the Longwood Lancers (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Players to Watch
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 6.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pullian: 9.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fields: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Browning: 6.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jamison: 7.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Longwood vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|156th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|79.0
|101st
|318th
|78.3
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|38th
|146th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|38.9
|23rd
|11th
|13.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13.7
|10th
|55th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|6.1
|277th
|181st
|13.3
|Assists
|12.1
|250th
|37th
|9.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|146th
