Nick Richards and his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Richards, in his most recent action, had six points and six rebounds in a 116-114 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets in place for Richards, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.3 9.3 Rebounds 8.5 6.2 6.7 Assists -- 0.4 0.4 PRA -- 14.9 16.4 PR -- 14.5 16



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 3.3% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.1 per contest.

Richards' opponents, the Heat, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.5 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 111.7 points per game, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 42.5 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.4 assists per game.

Nick Richards vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 26 6 6 1 0 0 0 11/14/2023 25 10 12 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.