The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: FloHoops

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 42.4% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 41.8% the Seawolves' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Norfolk State has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.8% from the field.
  • The Seawolves are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 106th.
  • The Spartans' 74.3 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 70.4 the Seawolves allow.
  • Norfolk State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 61.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.
  • At home, Norfolk State drained 8.3 triples per game last season, 2.7 more than it averaged away (5.6). Norfolk State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.5%) than away (30.2%).

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary W 96-62 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/1/2023 @ VCU W 63-60 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/9/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-58 Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
12/16/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/18/2023 Southern Virginia - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

