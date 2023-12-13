The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spartans Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in four of seven outings.

Norfolk State's games this year have had a 140.2-point total on average, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Norfolk State has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Norfolk State has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

The Spartans have entered five games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

Norfolk State has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 6 85.7% 71.4 145.7 70.4 136.3 141.1 Norfolk State 4 57.1% 74.3 145.7 65.9 136.3 139.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

The Spartans put up only 3.9 more points per game (74.3) than the Seawolves allow their opponents to score (70.4).

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Norfolk State is 1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 4-3-0 2-1 5-2-0 Norfolk State 5-2-0 4-1 3-4-0

Norfolk State vs. Stony Brook Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Norfolk State 7-7 Home Record 10-2 3-13 Away Record 6-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.0 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.