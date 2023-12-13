If you live in Norfolk, Virginia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maury High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Norfolk Academy at Bayside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13

7:00 PM ET on December 13 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Granby High School at Lake Taylor High School